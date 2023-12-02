WATCH: Nick Hagglund pulls the sword ahead of FCC's Eastern Conference Final against Columbus Crew

CINCINNATI — It's the "Hell is Real" match of all "Hell is Real" matches.

FC Cincinnati and the Columbus Crew are facing off at TQL Stadium for the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs.

FCC defender Nick Hagglund pulled the sword for Cincinnati ahead of the game. Hagglund, a Cincinnati native, was ruled out for the rest of the season due to a hamstring injury ahead of the Round 1 Best-of-3 series against the New York Red Bulls.

THE CINCINNATI KID ⚔️🧡💙 pic.twitter.com/gctmuICnzc — S - FC Cincinnati (@fccincinnati) December 2, 2023

This is the third time this season Cincinnati and Columbus have met, with both teams pulling out a victory on their respective pitch. Regardless of the match's outcome, the MLS Cup Playoff finals will be held in Ohio for only the fourth time ever.

This is also the first time the two teams will meet in a knockout stage match since FCC joined the MLS in 2019. FC Cincinnati is coming of a 1-0 semifinal victory over the Philadelphia Union, whereas the Crew beat Orlando City 2-0.

FCC has Ian Murphy & Alvas Powell starting on the back line, who both started last week against Philly.

Our Starting XI for tonight's Eastern Conference Final showdown 🔶🔷#CincyTilTheEnd pic.twitter.com/yAJifMIMZv — S - FC Cincinnati (@fccincinnati) December 2, 2023

FC Cincinnati is also coming off the news of defender Matt Miazga's suspension through the remainder of the post season. The MLS penalized Miazga due to his conduct after a Nov. 4 match against the Red Bulls.

Head coach Pat Noonan voiced his frustration with the suspension in a press conference Thursday.

"Matt made a mistake and now we suffer from it," Noonan said. "Having said that, I think the punishment is way over the top for the actions that transpired. I think this is something that's unprecedented and, taking everything into account, I think this could have been a heavy fine and you try to keep your most important players on the field for key games."

FC Cincinnati and Columbus Crew kickoff at 6 p.m. in TQL Stadium. The game airs on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.