Watch Now
SportsFC Cincinnati

Actions

FC Cincinnati's Matt Miazga suspended for three matches, fined for misconduct after NY Red Bulls match

Matt Miazga
Aaron Doster/AP
Cincinnati defender Matt Miazga dribbles the ball during a Leagues Cup soccer match against Guadalajara which was suspended on Thursday due to weather, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
Matt Miazga
Posted at 7:36 PM, Nov 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-29 19:41:55-05

CINCINNATI — FC Cincinnati defender Matt Miazga has been suspended by the MLS, the league announced Wednesday evening.

Miazga has been suspended for three matches and issued an undisclosed fine. The suspension and fine come after Miazga committed misconduct following FCC's match agains the New York Red Bulls on Nov. 4, the MLS said.

Miazga will carry out the suspension through the remainder of the 2023 season during Cincinnati's run in the 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs, with any remaining suspension served during the 2024 MLS regular season.

Miazga earned three yellow cards during the Best-of-3 round in the playoffs, causing him to be suspended during FCC's semifinal victory against the Philadelphia Union.

Currently, FC Cincinnati is set to play the Columbus Crew on Saturday in the Eastern Conference final match.

The defender will also have to undergo behavioral assessment through the Substance Abuse and Behavior Healthy Program. He is able to petition for a reduction in suspension based on his compliance with the program.

The MLS didn't specify what this misconduct was, but the Professional Soccer Referees Association, which represents the MLS' referees, said on social media that a player gained "unauthorized" access to the referee locker room after that game. That player had to be "forcibly removed" the union said.

The union didn't reveal what player did so but WCPO 9 sports anchor Marshall Kramsky saw Miazga leave an unmarked room at Red Bull Arena, visibly upset. He yelled "fine me!" before he was calmed by FCC team staff.

FC Cincinnati has reached out FC Cincinnati for comment on Miazga's suspension.

More FC Cincinnati news:
'I want to make history for this club': Luciano Acosta named MLS MVP for 2023 Chili vs. Cheesesteaks: The battle at TQL Stadium concession stands FC Cincinnati beats Philadelphia Union to advance to Eastern Conference final

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CalebNoe.jpg

Caleb Noe

3:18 PM, Mar 17, 2020
Marshall Kramsky

Marshall Kramsky

5:18 PM, May 03, 2022
MikeDyer.jpg

Mike Dyer

1:22 PM, Oct 19, 2018

Local News

Help those in need with our Toy Team 9 donation drive 2023