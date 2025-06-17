'I'm here because of them' | Linder Center of Hope expanding mental health services with new facility

MASON, Ohio — It was exactly one year ago when Bill Artzt realized he needed help.

His desire to improve his mental health brought him to the Linder Center of Hope in Mason.

"I would not be here today if it were not for this place," Artzt said.

He said he didn't know what to expect when he arrived and didn't know how long he'd be there.

"I had the privilege of being here for 3 months," Artzt said. "I'm here because of them."

Hear more about how access to treatment that Artzt received may soon become more available in the video below:

Linder Center of Hope breaks ground on mental health treatment expansion

Artzt said he refers to that time as a privilege because he was able to benefit from the treatment options available to him.

He said the top-level medical treatment is what makes the Linder Center of Hope special.

"There was the presence of brain science research that I learned things about my body and my brain that I had no idea about," Artzt said.

Now, the nonprofit is celebrating a new milestone as it is expanding its center to increase access to mental health treatment.

Tuesday, community leaders and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine gathered outside the Linder Center of Hope for a groundbreaking ceremony. The nonprofit is adding a new, four-story medical office building as well as an addition to their residential unit where patients live while at the center.

The medical office building will include features such as:



Intake and ambulance access

A 300-person conference space

Expanded outpatient offices and treatment spaces

Centralized administrative offices

Additional parking accommodations

The addition to the residential unit will include:



Eight private bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms

A demonstration kitchen and exclusive dining areas

Dedicated spaces for therapy, art, meetings, fitness and wellness activities

"We are going to offer more outpatient visits," said Linder Center of Hope President Michael Groat. "So, this will allow people to more quickly get the mental health care support they need within days rather than weeks or months."

The nonprofit opened in 2008 and works to address a variety of mental health needs.

"Actually, it's a remarkable act of courage to step forward and say 'I can't figure this out by myself,'" Groat said.

Part of the funding for the expansion is coming from the state, as DeWine committed $4 million to the project.

"This is a major step forward in Ohio's attempt to really live up to what John Kennedy said when he signed the Community Mental Health Act 60 years ago," DeWine said.

The nonprofit has served over 50,000 patients from all 50 states since its inception.

Artzt said he's hopeful that more people like him will have access to that help.

"Mainly it was the people," Artzt said. "It was the clinicians here, and it was the amazing people that I got to eat, drink and sleep with every day."

Officials with the nonprofit said they hope to have construction done in 18 months.