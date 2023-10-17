FC Cincinnati head coach Pat Noonan signs long-term contract extension

CINCINNATI — Pat Noonan is staying in Cincinnati.

After the club's best regular season since joining the MLS, FCC announced that it has agreed on a long-term contract extension for its head coach. The details of the extension have not been released.

Noonan came to Cincinnati from the Philadelphia Union in 2022. Since his arrival, the Orange and Blue have made their first MLS Cup Playoffs appearance and won the 2023 Supporters' Shield. FCC will have home-field advantage throughout the upcoming playoffs.

"We're delighted to be able to keep Pat and his family here with us at FC Cincinnati," Chris Albright, FC Cincinnati General Manager, said in a release. "His talent, leadership, and steady nature have led to incredible results on the field and ultimately, our first trophy in MLS. In a very short time, Pat has become one of the best coaches in our league, and I look forward to many more successful years together."

Noonan has a 39-16-25 record with FCC, which includes play in the 2023 U.S. Open Cup and Leagues Cup. His win percentage in his first two years as coach is second-best in league history behind Tata Martino's first two years with Atlanta United.

FCC has scored 119 goals under Noonan, tied with LAFC for the second-most over two regular seasons. This season, the club became the 13th in league history to win 13 games at home with a chance to win their 14th on Saturday.

In addition to extending Noonan's contract, FC Cincinnati announced a long-term contract extension for MLS MVP candidate Luciano Acosta in September. The FCC captain will stay in Cincinnati through 2026, with an option for 2027.

FC Cincinnati will play its final regular season match against Atlanta United at 6 p.m. at TQL Stadium.