FC Cincinnati Head Coach: 'Disappointing' Lucho Acosta, Luca Orrellano, Yuya Kubo don't report for camp

CINCINNATI — FC Cincinnati kicked off practices this week, hosting its first public media availability on Friday before traveling to Florida for its training camp and preseason games to prepare for the 2025 season.

Notably missing from its practices were three key players for the squad: Captain and former MVP Luciano Acosta, breakout star Luca Orellano and Yuya Kubo.

We spoke with head coach Pat Noonan who said it was "disappointing" that three of the team's best players were not around to start the team's preps for this upcoming season.

"(It's not) what we expected to get us started on the right foot," Noonan said. "There's been discussions but we'll handle those more internally and we'll move forward."

Noonan went on to say it wasn't the "norm" to have three players not show up for preseason.

"Whether you like it or not, you have an obligation to show up," Noonan said.

Acosta led the team in goals and assists in a 2024 that was cut short by a playoff loss in the first round of the MLS Cup playoffs to New York City FC. After the team's eliminating loss, Acosta alluded to the game possibly being his last in a FCC uniform, even though he is still under contract.

Orellano spent his first year on loan with the club in 2024 as an upgrade on winger Alvaro Barreal, who was loaned away from the team before last year. Orellano had some of the more memorable goals for FC Cincinnati, including the MLS Goal of the Year from almost 80 yards away.FC Cincinnati triggered the buy option on Orellano's contract, meaning that he is officially on the roster as a contracted player.

And Kubo, who is in his sixth year with the club, was a Swiss army knife for the club in 2024, filling a variety of positions throughout the year. He scored the most goals in a single regular season of his career with FCC, as well as logging the most minutes. Kubo is also still under contract.

The team travels to Florida next week to start its preseason play before kicking off its season of play in mid-February.