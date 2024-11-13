Luciano Acosta skips year-end interviews after saying Saturday's loss might have been his last FCC game

CINCINNATI — FC Cincinnati star Luciano Acosta skipped year-end player interview availability, just four days after he made comments suggesting he may have played his last game for the orange and blue.

Lucho was scheduled to be one of the players who spoke for FCC on Wednesday, with the team's YouTube Live stream even titled "Year-End Interviews | Luciano Acosta & More | 11/13/24."

But after several players spoke on the livestream, including breakout star Luca Orellano, Yamil Asad and Kevin Kelsy, the stream abruptly ended. Nick Hagglund and Matt Miazga spoke on an earlier YouTube livestream.

Laurel Pfahler with the Queen City Press reported that Lucho had a "family obligation" and had to leave.

Luciano Acosta not available today. Had to leave after meetings for a family obligation, we are told. #FCCincy — Laurel Pfahler (@LaurelPfahler) November 13, 2024

The unscheduled departure follows an early exit from the playoffs for FC Cincinnati, after which a visibly disappointed Acosta said that the Game 3 loss to New York City FC may have been his last in a Cincinnati uniform.

“Today I played for [the fans] to remember as my last at the club," Lucho said in a post-game interview.

He went on to say that maybe he wouldn't leave, but that the feeling wasn't just a gut reaction to the loss.

"This is something I've been thinking about for a while now, talking with those close to me, talking to my family," Acosta said.

Acosta also mentioned that it hadn't been a great year for him "personally," citing things "away from the game" that have been a challenge for him to deal with.

The 2023 MLS MVP is under contract with Cincy until 2026, so an early departure would involve buy-in from the club.

Fans were hoping that Wednesday's year-end interviews would provide some clarity to Lucho's statements, or that maybe he would come around a few days after the sting of the first-round loss wore off. For now, Orange and blue supporters will have to hold their breath for what might come next.