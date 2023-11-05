Watch Now
FC Cincinnati's Celentano had the round 10 save to clench the win and FCC advances in the MLS Cup Playoffs

Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP
FC Cincinnati players celebrate after defeating the New York Red Bulls on penalty kicks in an MLS playoff soccer match in Harrison, N.J., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Posted at 10:39 PM, Nov 04, 2023
HARRISON, New Jersey — (AP) — Aaron Boupendza scored the equalizer in the second half and FC Cincinnati eliminated the New York Red Bulls 8-7 in a 10-round penalty-kick shootout after the two clubs played to a 1-1 draw on Saturday night.

Neither team scored until Tom Barlow found the net unassisted in the 45th minute to give the eighth-seeded Red Bulls (11-14-10) the lead at the half.

Cincinnnati (21-5-9), the top seed in the Eastern Conference and winners of the Supporter’s Shield, pulled even when Boupendza took a pass from Luciano Acosta in the 75th minute and scored. Acosta had a goal disallowed in the eighth minute of second-half stoppage time.

FC Cincinnati Head Coach Pat Noonan: “The guys were resilient.”

