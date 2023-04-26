FC Cincinnati agrees to terms of biggest transfer in club history; forward Brenner to be sent to Italian club

CINCINNATI — FC Cincinnati has set a new club record with its "multi-million dollar" transfer of forward Brenner Souza de Silva.

The popular Brazilian striker is trading in his orange and blue kit to head to Italy to play for Udinese in Serie A. FC Cincinnati did not provide the exact number of dollars that Udinese paid for Brenner.

"We're extremely happy for Brenner that he's able to make this move and play in one of the biggest leagues in Europe," said Chris Albright, FC Cincinnati's general manager.

Sources close to the trade said FC Cincinnati officials were finalizing the deal almost two weeks ago.

Brenner joined FCC in 2021 via transfer from Brazilian club Sao Paulo FC. During his time in the Queen City, the 23-year-old has scored 27 goals and made eight assists in his 72 appearances. He holds the record for career game-winning goals for FCC with six.

Last season, Brenner and Brandon Vazquez became the first pair of teammates in MLS history to each score at least 18 goals in a single season. Brenner was also the first player in club history to record a hat trick in TQL Stadium.

So far this season, Brenner has scored one goal in his seven appearances, helping FCC beat Seattle Sounders FC 1-0. Brenner will stay with FCC until the beginning of July. His last game in the orange and blue will be July 1 against the New England Revolution at TQL Stadium.

"Our ultimate goal at FC Cincinnati is to win games for our incredible fans, and we understand that developing players is central to attracting the best talent," Albright said. "This is a significant transfer for our club and is a testament to everything our staff has done in the past year and a half. Our ownership will continue to give us the resources to compete and this transfer only adds to that commitment."