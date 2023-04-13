Watch Now
Sources: FC Cincinnati finalizing deal to transfer Brenner to Italian club

Seattle Cincinnati MLS
Posted at 2:58 PM, Apr 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-13 14:58:28-04

CINCINNATI — Popular striker Brenner Souza da Silva could be trading his orange and blue kit for a ticket to Italy, as FC Cincinnati officials finalize a deal for his transfer, sources close to the situation told WCPO sports reporter Caleb Noe on Thursday.

Brenner could be joining Udinese Calcio, a professional Italian soccer club, sources said.

So far in the 2023 season Brenner has played 511 minutes in seven games, starting six of them. Overall, in more than two seasons with the team, the center forward has started 62 games for the orange and blue.

He's also scored 24 goals in his time with FC Cincinnati — the most goals on that team in that span of time, just ahead of forward Brandon Vazquez, who's netted 23.

The Brazilian forward transferred to FC Cincinnati from Sao Paulo FC in February 2021.

Brenner has been part of a two-man striking team with Vazquez that helped propel FC Cincinnati to its first ever MLS playoff appearance last season.

