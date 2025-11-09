CINCINNATI — As fans packed Washington Park before Saturday night's game against the Columbus Crew, the anticipation was palpable.

"The energy we have here, it's awesome," FC Cincinnati fan Leila Firdaus said.

Not only was it win-or-go-home time, but it was also a matchup against bitter rivals.

Fans like Dylan Morton said a matchup against Columbus just means a little more.

"We saw the Columbus Crew coming through the street, chanting and parading, we're like 'we can't have that'," Morton said.

For some, these nerve-wracking games are exactly why they became fans.

WATCH: FC Cincinnati fans react to playoff win over rival Columbus:

'Championship or bust' | FC Cincinnati fans react after team heads to semifinals for first time since 2023

"I've been a fan since literally 9 years old, so it means a lot to me," Firdaus said.

We watched among many anxious fans at The Pitch.

After a scoreless first half, Columbus struck first in the 63rd minute.

The sorrow in the room quickly changed to jubilation after FC Cincinnati responded just minutes later.

Fans anxiously watched until Cincinnati scored the game-winning goal in the 86th minute.

The win marks Cincinnati's first time in the Eastern Conference Semifinals since 2023.

We spoke to FC Cincinnati fan Gordo Heidinger immediately after the game ended.

"I think this is probably the most important win we've had so far," Heidinger said.

Not only was it a win to advance in the playoffs, but it was one over their rival, making it a little sweeter.

"They brought nightmares to us a couple of years ago, we're back now!," one fan said.

It's a win that's given FC Cincinnati fans a lot of hope and the idea that this could be the start of a magical run.

"Championship or bust," Heidinger said.

FC Cincinnati will now advance to the Eastern Conference Semifinals and will face No. 3 Inter Miami.