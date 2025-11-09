FC Cincinnati beats Columbus Crew, advances to semifinals in MLS Cup Playoffs

CINCINNATI — FC Cincinnati has advanced in the MLS Cup Playoffs after beating the Columbus Crew 2-1 on Saturday in TQL Stadium.

No. 2 FC Cincinnati captured the victory with a score in the 86th from Brenner.

GOAL!!! ⚽️🔥



Brenner has a brace, and it’s 2-1 Cincinnati!



🎥 My angle of the go-ahead goal - With reaction from Brenner & The Bailey:#FCCincinnati @WCPO pic.twitter.com/CNuE7zc19B — Caleb Noe (@CalebNoeTV) November 9, 2025

The Crew scored first in the match with Jacen Russell-Rowe capturing a goal in the 63rd just minutes after Luca Orellano swapped in for Lukas Engel after he left with an injury. FC Cincinnati quickly responded as Brenner found the back of the net in the 67th.

Wow!!! Columbus scores in the 63’ to go up 1-0, but Cincinnati responds just 4 minutes later!



Brenner hits net off the corner to draw even at 1-1.#FCCincinnati @WCPO pic.twitter.com/TjKJLZ1t71 — Caleb Noe (@CalebNoeTV) November 9, 2025

The Orange and Blue had captured the Match 1 win on Oct. 27, before No. 7 Columbus pulled out a 4-0 victory to force the Round One Best-of-3 Series to Match 3.

FC Cincinnati will now advance to the Eastern Conference Semifinals, facing the winner between No. 3 Inter Miami or No. 6 Nashville SC. This is Cincinnati's first time in the Eastern Conference Semifinals since 2023, when they defeated Philadelphia Union 1-0. Cincinnati went on to fall in the Eastern Conference Finals to the Columbus Crew, who won the MLS Cup that year.

The No. 1 Philadelphia Union and No. 5 New York City FC have already advanced to the Eastern Conference Semifinals and will face each other. In the Western Conference, the No. 2 Vancouver Whitecaps FC and the No. 3 Los Angeles FC have advanced to the semifinals.

The exact date and time for FCC's semifinal match has not been set, but conference semifinals will take place Saturday, Nov. 22, and Sunday, Nov. 23. Conference finals will occur Saturday, Nov. 29, and Sunday, Nov. 30, before the MLS Cup final on Saturday, Dec. 6.