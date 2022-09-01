Ex-Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman launches sports talk show 'Off the Bench'

CINCINNATI — Former Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman is launching a new talk show.

The son of the Reds Hall of Fame broadcaster Marty Brennaman will host "Off the Bench with Thom Brennaman presented by UDF," a two-hour sports talk show for Chatterbox Sports starting Sept. 1 at 10 a.m.

The show comes two years after Brennaman was fired from NFL broadcasts with FOX Sports and resigned from the Cincinnati Reds broadcast booth in 2020 after an open mic caught him using an anti-gay slur during a commercial break. He penned an open letter the day after the game saying the word was "both offensive and insulting" and apologizing for saying "something hateful on the air."

Brennaman's new show will focus on local teams like the Reds, Bengals, Cincinnati Bearcats and Ohio State Buckeyes. Marty Brennaman, Bengals legends Cris Collinsworth and Anthony Munoz, former Reds outfielder Tracy Jones and NBA legend Charles Barkley will make appearances on the show, as well as sports columnist Paul Daugherty and broadcaster Bob Costas.

Chatterbox Sports said in a release Brian Billick, Super Bowl-winning coach of the Baltimore Ravens, will talk about the NFL on the show every Friday.

The show will run from 10 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday on Chatterbox Sports' YouTube and social media platforms.

Chatterbox Sports is also working on Bearcat Bash, a tailgate and live show on Short Vine during UC's home football games this fall. The first event will be Sept. 10.

