CINCINNATI — Cincinnati fans have a new spot for tailgating this football season.

The stretch of Vine Street known as Short Vine will turn into a party during home games this fall with the introduction of "Bearcat Bash." Similar to the scene at The Banks during major games, Bearcat Bash plans to have the game on a big screen as fans drink, eat and celebrate wins.

Mo Egger, Tony Pike and Chad Brendel will host a live show, and ETRAYN will DJ.

"We want everybody just to have fun," said Rich Owens, the man behind the tailgate. "We're gonna bring people up on stage you know, just have fun with it. That's the main thing — have everybody be able to tailgate and have fun."

Owens said the tailgate is an effort to give more people a chance to be a part of game day — and to make the experience bigger as UC joins the Big 12 in 2023.

"To me, big-time football screams the entire community is involved on game day," Egger said. "That's what this is supposed to be about and I'm thrilled to be a part of it."

Bearcat Bash is expected to release more information about the tailgate and watch party closer to football season.

UC will kick off the season at Arkansas Sept. 3. The team's first home game will be against Kennesaw State the following Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

