Cincinnati Cyclones captain following in dad's footsteps, hoping for second Kelly Cup

CINCINNATI — Minor league hockey players do not have the same luxuries as NHL players. Teams in the ECHL, the Cincinnati Cyclones' league, often take long bus rides and deal with less-than-optimal training conditions, making stories of longevity that much more impressive.

Cincinnati Cyclones Captain, Justin Vaive, is in his 13th season of professional hockey. On the final game of the regular season, Vaive played in his 700th pro game.

“It’s unbelievable the average hockey career for a player usually three, four years. Maybe five at the most,” Cyclones Head Coach Jason Payne said.

“It was special, any time you hit a milestone it’s something to hang your hat on,” Vaive said.

Vaive has fought through a lot in his career, earning a Kelly Cup Championship ring in 2021.

Vaive was a star for the Miami RedHawks before being drafted 92nd overall by the Anaheim Ducks.

“I think that’s where it finally set in and stuff. That’s where it truly set in was like how proud he was to see me take that stride and at least have a chance to follow in his footsteps,” Vaive said

Justin’s father is Rick Vaive, a former NHL star, a Toronto Maple Leafs legend in the 1980s. Rick Vaive was the first 50-goal scorer in the storied franchise’s history. Justin didn’t realize just how big of a deal dad was until age 13, when the Vaive family moved back to Toronto.

Justin Vaive Rick Vaive dropping puck with son Justin Vaive playing for Cyclones

“Holy Jeez. Every single one of my friend’s parents grew up watching him play for the Maple Leafs,” Vaive said.

Bigger than just friends of the Vaive family, Cyclones Head Coach Jason Payne was born and raised in Toronto, and he was a huge Rick Vaive fan.

As a young kid, Payne experienced a moment that has stuck with him to this day from a local celebrity softball game he attended with his day care.

“'Hey mom look I got an autograph.' I said who’s that. ‘Rick Vaive’ I’m like ‘wow’…now it comes full circle, here I am coaching his son,” Payne said.

Being the son of an NHL star in Canada, those are massive skates to fill.

“I never felt pressure with it, I wanted to make him proud,” Vaive said.

Justin Vaive has never played in an NHL game, but he does have one thing his dad doesn’t. A professional hockey championship ring.

“That’s the one thing he could never do. He never won a championship, after I did win one. That was kind of the first thing he said was not you’ve done it,” Vaive said.

Hoping to earn a ring for Cincinnati, by following his dad’s advice.

“Every year might be your last year getting back to that opportunity so you have to play like it is,” Vaive said.

Vaive won the 2021 Kelly Cup as a member of the Fort Wayne Komets, the same team the Cyclones are currently playing in the first round of the playoffs.