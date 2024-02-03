Could the NHL expand to Cincinnati? Commissioner says discussions are 'very preliminary'

CINCINNATI — Could Cincinnati join the NHL?

While discussing the possibility of an expansion team in Utah during a media Q&A Friday, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman mentioned several cities they've had discussions with — including Cincinnati.

"If somebody wants to express interest and tell us they want an expansion team, we'll talk to them, as we've talked to people in Houston, in Atlanta, in Cincinnati, Kansas City," Bettman said. "There seems to be an increasing and vibrant expression of interest in having an NHL team in places where there aren't."

HoustaLantaCincy 🏒

(Also: Kansas City, Omaha, Utah)



The NHL is open to expansion, & Cincinnati has expressed interest – according to NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman.



Q: "Specifically Cincinnati– How would you characterize those discussions?"



A: "Early. Very preliminary."@WCPO… pic.twitter.com/938h2HUn1R — Caleb Noe (@CalebNoeTV) February 3, 2024

The moment appeared to be the first time the NHL has mentioned Cincinnati as a possible expansion city. When asked specifically about the Queen City's interest in joining the league, Bettman described discussions as "very preliminary."

"What's happening is, people are expressing an interest," Bettman said. "We have no formal expansion process set up. We're not envisioning what we did in prior times ... we're listening to the expressions of interest."

Bettman said Utah's "expression of interest" has been the strongest, pointing to support from the governor and legislators.

Cincinnati does, of course, already have a hockey team. The Cyclones are an affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers, competing in the ECHL. Visit Cincy, Cincinnati's tourism organization, has also discussed the idea of building a new arena as an alternative to Heritage Bank Center, where the Cyclones play.

Fans online appeared excited about the possibility of the NHL coming to town, suggesting possible names if "Cyclones" can't be used.

Still, it does not seem like conversations about a possible expansion are too far along.