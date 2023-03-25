LIVE BLOG: Xavier down at halftime against No. 2 seed Texas in Sweet 16

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Will the Musketeers keep dancing? Xavier is looking to knock off No. 2 seed Texas for its first Elite Eight appearance since 2017.

As the No. 3 seed in the Midwest Region, Sean Miller's squad defeated Kennesaw State and Pittsburgh to make it to the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament. They're taking on a Longhorns squad led by Xavier guard Souley Boum's former coach, Rodney Terry.

Texas currently leads 42-25 at halftime.

WCPO's sports team is in Kansas City for the game. Follow their updates in real-time below:

Boum played three seasons under Terry at the University of Texas at El Paso and said he still communicated with his coach throughout the season.

"He said that he's happy for me, he's proud of me and he's pulling for me," Boum said. "I played for him for three years, so I mean he loves me, he cares about me and he wants to see me do well just like I want to see him do well."

Terry, the interim head coach since Chris Beard's firing in January, has led the Longhorns to a 28-8 record and a Big 12 Tournament championship. Texas beat No. 15 seed Colgate and then Penn State to make it to the Sweet 16.

While Xavier is the underdog, guard Colby Jones said it only pushes them to be better.

"If we're the underdog, we like that mentality," Jones said before the game. "We're gonna go into the game and shock some people."

