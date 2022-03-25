Zac Taylor, Mike Tomlin, Vrabel and more attend Cincinnati Pro Day

CINCINNATI — Fans of both the Cincinnati Bearcats and Bengals, grab the earmuffs. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin attended UC's Pro Day Thursday, one day after going to Jeff Ruby's with Desmond Ridder, Coby Bryant, Myjai Sanders and Bryan Cook.

Tomlin was not the only head coach at the Sheakley Athletic Complex. Zac Taylor, Mike Vrabel, Lovie Smith and Ron Rivera were among the nearly 100 representatives from all 32 NFL teams who watched Cincinnati's stars during the largest Pro Day in school history.

"Whether it's a pro day or whether we're in Nippert Stadium, my first season here, you could have counted the people in Nippert Stadium at the end of the game," Ridder said. "So, to be able to come out here and have all these eyes out here, have all you guys’ cameras, NFL Network… it just means a lot to us."

Ridder participated in a throwing session, passing to wide receiver Alec Pierce and running back Jerome Ford. Bryant ran the 40-yard dash in 4.47, while linebacker Darrian Beavers registered a 39-inch vertical jump and 10-3 broad jump. Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner did not participate in drills but met with multiple teams.

Vrabel, UC head coach Luke Fickell's college roommate, also attended UC's spring practice and spoke to the team afterward. Fickell said the moment was an opportunity to remind the team of how important their culture is.

"I wanted nothing more than to remind them that these (NFL) guys are not just here because of Desmond Ridder, Ahmad Gardner and Coby Bryant," Fickell said. "They are here because of what they have created too."

The 2022 NFL Draft is April 28-30.

READ MORE

University of Cincinnati football program announces its 2022 season schedule

Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder, Alec Pierce put up impressive numbers at NFL Combine