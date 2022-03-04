Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder, Alec Pierce put up impressive numbers at NFL Combine

INDIANAPOLIS — Baylor wide receiver Tyquan Thornton might have broken the 40-yard-dash record at the NFL Combine, but Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder and wide receiver Alec Pierce posted some pretty impressive numbers in Indianapolis.

Pierce's 4.33-second 40-yard dash tied for sixth fastest Thursday, while Ridder posted the fastest 40 of all quarterbacks at the combine. The NFL said Ridder's 4.49-second dash would be the fastest combine 40 recorded by any active quarterback.

In a tweet, the NFL compared Ridder's run to Patrick Mahomes, Marcus Mariota and Russell Wilson. The fastest of the other three, Mariota recorded a 4.52-second 40-yard dash.

Mahomes responded to the video, tweeting "Y'all didn't have to put me in that group getting left like that."

Y’all didn’t have to put me in that group getting left like that 😂😂😂 https://t.co/SdNdZDtFhp — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) March 4, 2022

While Ridder's run is the fastest of all active quarterbacks at the combine, some of the fastest quarterbacks in the league did not run at the combine. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson did not run at the combine, but recorded a 4.34-second 40-yard dash at Louisville's "speed day."

Kyler Murray did not run at the combine either. Bears quarterback Justin Fields could not attend the combine due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but did record a 4.44 at his pro day.

In addition to an impressive run, Ridder recorded a 36-inch vertical and the third-best broad jump by any quarterback since 2003 at 10 feet, 7 inches.

Pierce recorded the best vertical of the day, jumping 40.5 inches.

Running backs and offensive linemen take the field Friday.

