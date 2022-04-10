Desmond Ridder's message to teams ahead of NFL Draft

CINCINNATI — The month of April is one of the biggest months of Desmond Ridder's life.

Ridder put together one of the greatest seasons in program history as a senior at Cincinnati in the fall of 2021.

He capped-off a historic career with a run to the College Football Playoff.

Now, Ridder is preparing for the NFL Draft, and everything that follows it.

"There's a lot of anticipation building up to it. The hardest part of it right now is the sit and wait game," said Ridder. "I have a couple visits and workouts lined up, but it's really just the waiting game."

He is projected by most experts as a first or second round draft pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

His message to NFL teams is simple, yet oozing with confidence — and aligns perfectly with his accomplishments at Cincinnati.

"They're getting a winner; getting a great leader – a person who's going to come into an organization and bring a championship to them," said Ridder. "To be able to change the way a culture is at an organization – to be a winning culture – to go out there and win super bowls on a consistent basis."

Ridder spent Saturday afternoon at Cincinnati's spring football scrimmage, watching and interacting with his former teammates.

"These are my boys out here. I'm going to support them through everything," said Ridder. "This is my university, my alma mater; this is where I come from."

He was also joined in "the bubble" on-campus by other former Bearcats, including Ahmad Gardner who is also projected as a first-round pick in this year's draft.