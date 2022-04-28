WATCH: Sauce Gardner works at Cane's drive-thru in Las Vegas ahead of NFL Draft

LAS VEGAS — Instead of spending time at the slot machines or poker tables while in Las Vegas, Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner worked at a Raising Cane's drive-thru.

The projected first round pick in the NFL Draft joined Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams in the Cane's kitchen Wednesday, passing out chicken fingers with extra sauce (obviously).

"It's my first job," Gardner said. "I’m ready to get to work. I’m booming. Extra Sauce is in the bag.”

Gardner spent time grabbing products other employees couldn't reach and talking to customers through the window.

"You got to make the customers feel wanted — like they're always wanted at this location," Gardner said.

He and Williams also spent time asking customers, "Chicken chicken chicken which combo you picking?"

While the two got the hang of the cash register, Williams said he would likely quit at the end of the day but noted he was "employee of the day."

The two Nos. 1 finished their shift by taking photos with fans and employees.

Working at Cane's was likely less stressful for the two than the last time they spent extended time together at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl. Williams' team might have won the game, but they lost the national championship to Georgia. He left the game with a torn ACL.

Multiple mock drafts have Gardner and Williams getting picked in the top 10. Gardner did not allow a single touchdown reception in more than 1,00 snaps with Cincinnati, while Williams ranked fifth in the FBS with 1,572 receiving yards.

READ MORE

UC Bearcat Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner enters NFL draft

WATCH: Ja'Marr Chase surprises customers in Raising Cane's drive-thru