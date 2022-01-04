UC Bearcat Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner enters NFL draft

CINCINNATI — Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, the University of Cincinnati football team's All-American cornerback, will skip his senior year and enter the 2022 NFL draft.

Gardner made the announcement on his Twitter account. The UC athletic department also released a statement.

"The last three years were incredible and I'm proud of what I accomplished at the University of Cincinnati," Gardner said in his Twitter post. "I'm ready to take the next step and compete in the NFL."

Gardner finished the 2021 season with three interceptions, three sacks and four pass breakups. According to Yahoo Sports and Pro Football Focus, Gardner never gave up a touchdown in more than 1,000 career snaps as a Bearcat.

Yahoo Sports wrote the 6-foot-3, 200 pound Detroit native is expected to be picked between No. 20 and No. 40. Gardner could be the first Bearcat selected in the draft's first round since Bob Bell in 1971. Bell was a defensive tackle who was drafted by the Detroit Lions.