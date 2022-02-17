WATCH: Ja'Marr Chase surprises customers in Raising Cane's drive-thru

CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase surprised "hundreds" of customers at a Raising Cane's in Cincinnati on Wednesday.

The fun happened at the Beechmont Avenue location, according to a press release sent by Raising Cane's. Chase popped out of the drive-thru window to deliver food and took orders from customers inside the restaurant, too.

Some people recognized him straight away, offering 'Congratulations' for his Super Bowl appearance. Others quietly kept ordering, whether they were shy or didn't realize who was helping them.

Chase had 5 catches for 89 yards in the Super Bowl, capping off his offensive Rookie of the Year season in which he caught 81 passes for 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns.

He set multiple records, including the most receiving yards in a rookie season and the Bengals single-season franchise record for receiving yards, beating out Chad Ochocinco's previous mark.

Photos and video was provided by Raising Cane's.