UC will officially enter The Big 12 in 2023

CINCINNATI — The Cincinanti Bearcats will enter The Big 12 in July 2023, a year earlier than originally announced.

In September 2021, the Big 12 announced that UC, and a few other schools would join the conference.

“We welcome this accelerated timeline and are thrilled that a majority of our current student-athletes will be able to prove themselves at the next level,” Director of Athletics John Cunningham said.

“It’s imperative that our whole athletic department and our entire fanbase embrace this challenge together. As I said before, our goal is to compete for championships on the first day we enter the Big 12. Now that we have that date, it’s time to ensure we position ourselves at the head of the table.”

Last year's football season was historic for the University. The Bearcats became the first Group of Five program to reach the College Football Playoff.

The announcement comes 385 days ahead of the transition and the University is urging fans to support the program and give to the "Day One Ready Campaign."

