Watch
SportsCollege SportsUniversity of Cincinnati Sports

Actions

UC Health's 'Baby Bearcats' celebrate CFP appearance

items.[0].videoTitle
UC fans are ready to cheer on the Bearcats in the Cotton Bowl.
UC Health baby CFP
Posted at 4:27 PM, Dec 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-29 16:27:05-05

CINCINNATI — UC Health is celebrating the Bearcats' College Football Playoff appearance with Cincinnati's most adorable fans.

Cincinnati's cheer team visited UC Medical Center this week to help get "Baby Bearcats" excited for Friday's game. The Medical Center and West Chester Hospital's Postpartum Care Units gave UC's newest fans "Beat Bama" t-shirts to prep for game day.

UC Health cheerleaders with babies

The 2021 Cotton Bowl Classic between Cincinnati and top-ranked Alabama will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. Fans heading to AT&T Stadium can learn more about the game and corresponding fan events here.

RELATED: Heading to the Cotton Bowl? Here's what you need to know
RELATED: OPINION: The Bearcats will beat Alabama

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.