Less than 1% of WW2 vets are still alive. Two of them are neighbors in a Green Township retirement community

GREEN TWP., Ohio — Richard Bruce is on his way to lunch. In the hallway of his retirement community, he remembers that he forgot his hat.

He goes back to get it because he’s meeting another World War II vet. But once we get to his room, Bruce wants to show me something else. It’s his favorite sign: Women want me. Fish fear me.

“I bought it at Walmart,” Bruce said.

He laughs. And then he tells me a joke about the recruiter who convinced him to join the National Guard after he already served during World War II.

“His slogan was: Join the National Guard for beer money,” Bruce said. “I couldn’t refuse.”

He laughs again. Bruce doesn’t tell many war stories, but he has a lot of them. Because shortly after he enlisted in the National Guard, he was sent to Korea to help treat the wounded.

“I spent a year in Korea and never had one can of beer,” Bruce said.

Bruce turns 99 in August, a few weeks before one of his neighbors, Ray Blankenship.

“I call him Junior,” Bruce said.

Outside the cafeteria, they both have pictures hanging on the wall. More than 16 million Americans served in the military during World War II, but less than 67,000 are still alive.

Bruce and Blankenship are neighbors. And when they meet for lunch, the jokes start immediately.

“How are you today, Junior?” Bruce said.

“Great,” Blankenship said. “I mean, for a young man.”

Soon, the stories start.

“When I left home, I was 5 feet 6 inches. After the Navy, I was 5 feet 11,” Blankenship said. “My mom didn’t know me.”

Keith BieryGolick Ray Blankenship tell stories to his family from his apartment in a Green Township retirement community. He lives in the same retirement community as another World War II veteran.

When Blankenship starts talking, his daughter-in-law begins recording on her phone. Because these are the kinds of stories fewer and fewer veterans are around to tell.

“He wasn’t in a history book, but he actually experienced it,” said Greta Blankenship, Ray’s daughter-in-law.

It’s why she brought his great-grandchildren. Even if they’ve heard many of these stories before. In Blankenship’s apartment, one plays the organ. And in his living room, Blankenship apologizes for talking so much.

Then, he smiles.

“I never get tired of talking,” Blankenship said.

Everyone laughs.

