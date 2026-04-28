Moeller High School grad Eric Mahaffey signs with UC men's basketball program

CINCINNATI — The University of Cincinnati men’s basketball team announced Tuesday afternoon that it has signed Moeller High School graduate Eric Mahaffey for its 2026-27 roster.

Mahaffey, a former University of Akron player, played in 37 games, including 11 starts as a freshman at Akron. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.

“Obviously, when we can get one of our own from the Cincinnati area to come play for the Bearcats, it’s a special thing,” UC men’s basketball coach Jerrod Calhoun said in a statement.

“He played for a Hall of Fame coach in Carl Kremer in high school and then played for another great coach in John Groce at Akron. Eric is very versatile on the wing and has a great pedigree along with upside. He comes from a tremendous family and is going to fit in with what we’re trying to do on both sides of the ball.”

A Cincinnati native and graduate of Moeller High School, Mahaffey averaged 7.5 points and 5.8 rebounds in 21.8 minutes per contest this past season.

Helping lead the Zips to a 29-6 record, a Mid-American Conference Tournament title and an NCAA Tournament appearance, Mahaffey shot 49.8% from the field and 35.7% from three, scoring in double figures on 11 occasions, including a 20-point, eight-rebound outburst in a win over Iona in November.

Mahaffey is the son of former North College Hill boys basketball coach Jamie Mahaffey, a former Miami University men's basketball player.