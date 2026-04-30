UC men's basketball program signs forward Riley Allenspach for 2026-27 season

CINCINNATI — University of Cincinnati men’s basketball announced Thursday afternoon that it has signed forward Riley Allenspach for the 2026-27 season.

Allenspach, who averaged 13.6 points and 6.1 rebounds this past season at George Mason, will have one season of eligibility remaining.

He is the ninth player to sign with new head coach Jerrod Calhoun's program.

“I love Riley’s ability to connect our offense,” Calhoun said in a statement. “He can play inside or outside and is just a high IQ player. Riley has shown tremendous growth throughout his career and will bring significant versatility and toughness to the front line.”

A native of Charlotte, North Carolina, Allenspach has seen action in 99 career games, including 35 starts. Allenspach played two seasons at Samford to begin his career before transferring to George Mason for his junior year.

He’s averaged 8.9 points and 4.1 rebounds per game for his career - shooting 56.4% from the field and 35.5% from 3-pointers.

Allenspach saw significant success as a junior at George Mason in 2025-26, earning All-Atlantic 10 Second Team honors, ranking in the top 40 nationally in field goal percentage at 56.6%.

While averaging 13.6 points and 6.1 rebounds throughout the season, Allenspach increased his stats to 14.9 points on a team-best 39.4% from deep in A-10 games.