UC men's basketball team announces signing of forward Tyler Tejada for 2026-27 season

CINCINNATI — The University of Cincinnati men’s basketball team announced Wednesday afternoon it has signed forward Tyler Tejada for the 2026-27 season.

Tejada, the 2025 Coastal Athletic Association Player of the Year at Towson, will have one year of eligibility remaining.

“When you think about Tyler, you think about versatility and a guy who can play multiple positions,” UC men’s basketball coach Jerrod Calhoun write in a statement. “Tyler played for a really good defensive-minded coach in Pat Skerry so there’s a toughness level that he will bring. But I love his versatility to play a lot of different positions.”

Tejada, from Teaneck, N.J., played in 93 career games, making 83 starts, over three seasons with the Tigers. For his career, he’s averaged 14.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists, shooting 42.8% from the field, 32.3% from three and 85.7% from the free-throw line.

As a junior, Tejada played in 32 games, going for 17.7 points, 5.5 boards and 2.3 assists per contest, while shooting 43.2% from the field and 88.2% from the charity stripe.

He scored in double figures in 29 contests, including 12 games of 20 or more and three games of 30-plus points. Tejada was named to the All-CAA Tournament team after averaging 31.3 points per game, shooting 52.5% from the field and connecting on 23-of-24 attempts from the free-throw line.

UC also announced this week the signings of Jayden Hastings and Eric Mahaffey among other previous signees.