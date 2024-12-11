Watch Now
UC football parts ways with special teams/cornerbacks coach Kerry Coombs

The Bearcats ended with a 5-7 record in the 2024 season
CINCINNATI — The UC Bearcats football program has parted ways with Cincinnati native and veteran coach Kerry Coombs, UC Athletics told WCPO.

Coombs was hired on as the Bearcats' special teams coordinator and cornerbacks coach in 2022. He spent one year with then-head coach Luke Fickell and the past two seasons with head coach Scott Satterfield.

Prior to his most recent stint at UC, Coombs was at Ohio State as the defensive coordinator in 2020 and 2021. He was an assistant coach at OSU from 2012-2017, helping develop five first-round NFL draft picks.

Coombs also previously coached the Bearcats from 2007 to 2011, overseeing defensive backs and special teams during his tenure. Additionally, he coached with the Tennessee Titans (2017-18) and had an exceptional run as the head coach at Colerain High School, his alma mater, in Cincinnati, from 1991 to 2006. In 16 seasons at Colerain, Coombs’ teams went to 10 state playoffs, including five state semifinal berths. His 2004 team won the Division I state championship with a 15-0 season.

Coombs, a Reading Sorrentos Hamilton County Sports Hall of Famer, grew up in Colerain, graduated from Colerain High School in 1979 and from the University of Dayton in 1983, and has a master’s degree from Wright State (1996). The Cincy local was also a member of the University of Dayton’s 1980 Division III national championship team.

