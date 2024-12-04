UC Bearcats running back, Roger Bacon alum Corey Kiner declares for NFL Draft

CINCINNATI — UC's Corey Kiner is headed to the NFL Draft.

The Bearcats running back announced on social media Wednesday that he is declaring for the 2025 draft.

In his post, Kiner said it was time for him to take the next step in his football journey.

"This is a dream I had since I first picked up a football, and I am excited to take this next step toward achieving it," Kiner wrote.

The 22-year-old also said his three years at UC shaped him not only as an athlete but as a person.

"While my journey at the University of Cincinnati is coming to a close, I will forever be a Bearcat," Kiner wrote.

Kiner rushed for 1,153 yards in his senior year with the Bearcats, posting a total of 2,562 yards and 14 touchdowns in his three seasons in Cincinnati.

The Cincinnati native and Roger Bacon graduate returned home to UC after attending LSU his freshman year.Kiner entered the NCAA transfer portal in 2022, saying "why come closer to home when I can come home" following his decision to become a Bearcat.

Prior to his college career, Kiner won Mr. Ohio Football in 2020. Kiner had one of the most memorable careers in Cincinnati-area high school football history, rushing for 7,130 yards at Roger Bacon. He is No. 15 on the Ohio High School Athletic Association's all-time rushing yards list.