ESPN: UC football program is expected to hire Kerry Coombs as an assistant coach

CINCINATI — The University of Cincinnati is expected to hire former Ohio State defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs as an assistant coach, according to ESPN.

UC hasn't officially announced the hiring.

ESPN.com reported Monday morning that Coombs is expected to be hired as the new cornerbacks coach and special teams coordinator.

The former longtime Colerain High School head coach would be in his second stint at UC. He joined UC in 2007 under then-head coach Brian Kelly’s staff. Coombs stayed through the 2011 season – working under Kelly and then Butch Jones.

Coombs spent his first five seasons with the Buckeyes as Ohio State’s cornerbacks coach before being promoted in 2017 to assistant defensive coordinator. He was also the special team’s coordinator for five seasons, from 2013 through 2017.

Ohio State had five first-round NFL draft choices that Coombs developed between 2014 and 2018, including Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (2016, New York Giants).

Coombs was also the Tennessee Titans cornerbacks coach for two seasons (2018-19) before returning to Ohio State.

He was known for his significant college recruiting efforts during his time at Ohio State and UC. Coombs, a Reading Sorrentos Hamilton County Sports Hall of Famer, grew up in Colerain, graduated from Colerain High School in 1979 and from the University of Dayton in 1983, and has a master’s degree from Wright State (1996).

The Cincy local was a member of the University of Dayton’s 1980 Division III national championship team.

He started his high school coaching career as an assistant at Greenhills High School for two seasons. He was a Lakota High School assistant for four seasons before taking over as head coach at Loveland in 1989. Two years later – 1991 – he took over at Colerain.

In 16 seasons at Colerain, Coombs’ teams went to 10 state playoffs, including five state semifinal berths. His 2004 team won the Division I state championship with a 15-0 season.

That 2004 Colerain team will be inducted into the Buddy LaRosa's High School Sports Hall of Fame in June.

Colerain won seven consecutive Greater Miami Conference championships from 2000-06, and Coombs had a 161-34 record as head coach. His overall head coaching record through 18 seasons was 167-48.

ESPN.com reported Coombs would take over for two vacated positions on the UC coaching staff. Former UC cornerbacks coach Perry Eliano was named the Ohio State safeties coach earlier this month.

Former UC special teams coordinator Brian Mason is reportedly going to Notre Dame.