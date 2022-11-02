UC Bearcats senior Ivan Pace Jr. earns national linebacker of the month honors

CINCINNATI — University of Cincinnati senior linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. was named the national linebacker of the month Wednesday by the Butkus Award.

The recognition occurred just one day after Pace earned the semifinalist distinction for the honor given to the nation's top linebacker.

"I think the crazy thing is that there's still a lot more for him to grow to do," UC coach Luke Fickell said in October. "That's what's still exciting about what is it that's going on. He understands what it is that we're doing. I think each and every week, he's grasping a little bit more of what it is that's around him. He's a great player, he's very instinctual. He's going to make a lot of plays for us. Our job is to continue to do what we've done and find a way to get better but also have him grow in what he does."

Pace Jr., a 2019 Colerain High School graduate, leads the nation with 16 tackles for loss and ranks tied for 10th in sacks (7.0) and tied for 12th in tackles (10.38) for a Bearcats’ defense that ranks sixth nationally in yards per play allowed (4.33).

His 92.2 grade for the season by Pro Football Focus ranks second nationally behind only his teammate Dontay Corleone (92.4), a redshirt freshman nose tackle.

Pace Jr. was named a Midseason All-American by the Associated Press, ESPN, The Athletic and Pro Football Focus.

In Week 4, Pace had 15 tackles, 4.5 TFLs (fifth-most in UC history), 2.5 sacks and three QB hurries en route to AAC Defensive Player of the Week, Bednarik National Player of the Week and PFF Defensive Player of the Week honors.

He is a two-time PFF National Team of the Week honoree and two-time member of the AAC Weekly Honor Roll.

Pace Jr. finished 10th in the nation with 125 tackles in 2021 while playing for Miami University. He had six sacks in a game for the RedHawks against Akron in 2019, too.

UC (6-2) plays host to Navy (3-5) at 4 p.m. Saturday at Nippert Stadium in an American Athletic Conference game.