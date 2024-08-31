UC Bearcats look to open season with a victory against Towson Tigers

CINCINNATI — College football is back, Bearcats!

The UC Bearcats are kicking off the season Saturday at Nippert Stadium against the Towson Tigers.

The Bearcats are looking for a better season after their first season in the Big 12 was less than successful with a 3-9 overall record (1-8 conf.). The Big 12 conference added four teams this year for a total of 16.

Saturday's matchup with Towson — who are coming off a 5-6 season — is the first of three nonconference games for the Bearcats before they take on Houston on Sept. 21, giving the Bearcats time to work out any kinks before conference play.

Head coach Scott Satterfield, who's in his second season with the Bearcats, told the Associated Press that the team has worked hard in the off season to "put a better product out there on the field."

Cincinnati will see Brendan Sorsby, a third-year quarterback transfer from Indiana, as its starter against Towson. Sorsby started seven games with Indiana in 2023, seeing his biggest highlight with the Hoosiers in a five-touchdown passing performance against Illinois.

"The Godfather" won't see any playing time Saturday. UC's Dontay Corleone, one of the best defensive lineman in the country, is sidelined as he continues to recover from blood clots in his lungs.

UC and Towson kick off at 2:30 p.m.

Follow along for updates below: