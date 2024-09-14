Watch Now
UC Bearcats look to bounce back in Battle of the Victory Bell against Miami RedHawks

battle of the victory bell 2022
Aaron Doster/AP
Cincinnati defensive lineman Justin Wodtly, left, running back Corey Kiner, middle, and offensive lineman James Tunstall, right, ring the Victory Bell after defeating Miami (Ohio) in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
OXFORD, Ohio — It's time for the Battle of the Victory Bell.

The UC Bearcats are facing off with the Miami RedHawks on Saturday at Yager Stadium.

The Bearcats are looking to bounce back after a loss to Pittsburgh last week at Nippert Stadium. Cincinnati started out strong but let the Panthers perform a comeback and squeeze out a last-minute victory.

Miami is looking to get their first win of the season after falling to Northwestern in their season opener.

It's the 128th time the two teams are meeting, and it may be the last time they do so at one of the two schools. Next year, Miami pulled out of their game at Nippert Stadium, and in 2026 the two teams are set to meet at Paycor Stadium.

Last year, the Bearcats fell to the RedHawks in overtime. With that win, Miami broke UC's 16-game win streak in the series between the two games.

The Bearcats and RedHawks kickoff at noon.

