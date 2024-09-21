UC Bearcats look for first Big 12 win of the season against Houston

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats are back in Nippert Stadium on Saturday facing off with the Houston Cougars.

It's the first Big 12 game of the season for the Bearcats (2-1) after they faced Miami (Ohio) University and Towson.

Cincinnati is coming off a 27-16 win against Miami last week, while Houston (1-2) is also riding the high of a 33-7 victory over Rice, the team's first win of the season.

Last year, Cincinnati defeated Houston on the road 24-14 for the Bearcats' first-ever Big 12 win in school history. The two teams have also competed against each other over several conferences, with the Bearcats having won four straight games going back to October 2019.

To repeat history, Cincinnati is going to need to establish a solid run game against Houston's defense. UC has averaged over 200 rushing yards per game so far this season, but the Cougars have held both of their last opponents, including Oklahoma, to 75 rushing yards.

The Bearcats and Cougars kickoff in Nippert Stadium at noon.

Follow along: