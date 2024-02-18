Watch Now
Skillings Jr., Lukosius help Cincinnati hold on to defeat UCF 76-74

Wes Miller
Ron Jenkins/AP
Cincinnati head coach Wes Miller calls a play during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Houston in the semifinals of the American Athletic Conference Tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Wes Miller
Posted at 7:50 PM, Feb 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-17 19:50:35-05

ORLANDO, Fla. — Dan Skillings Jr. had 15 points and eight rebounds, Simas Lukosius made a key layup with 11 seconds left and Cincinnati defeated UCF 76-74 on Saturday.

Cincinnati led by 14 points early in the second half before Central Florida rallied and got within 61-59 on a Jaylin Sellers layup with a little less than five minutes left. Twice Darius Johnson scored to get the Knights within one point, then they tied the score on Johnson's three-point play with 1:54 remaining.

After exchanging baskets, Cincinnati's Aziz Bandaogo made the second of two free throws for a one-point lead with a minute remaining. UCF's turnover on the next possession gave Cincinnati possession with 38 seconds left. Lukosius then made a layup for a three-point lead with 11 seconds remaining.

Skillings missed two free throws with five seconds left and a chance to seal it. Up three, the Bearcats fouled UCF's Marchelus Avery. He made the first free throw, missed the second intentionally and despite gathering the rebound couldn't get off a shot as time expired.

Bandaogo had 13 points and eight rebounds for Cincinnati (16-9, 5-7 Big 12). Lukosius added 12 points.

Johnson had 16 points and Sellers and Shemarri Allen each scored 15 for UCF (13-11, 4-8), which led for just 29 seconds.

Cincinnati made 7 of its first 11 shots and built a 19-9 lead in the first seven minutes. UCF rallied and eventually tied the score at 28 when Allen's layup capped a 15-4 run. The Bearcats countered with four-straight baskets and led 37-30 at halftime.

Cincinnati hosts Oklahoma State on Wednesday. UCF travels to West Virginia on Tuesday.

More U.C. sports news:
