Reports: Cincinnati OC Mike Denbrock heading to LSU

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock is reuniting with Brian Kelly, according to reports from Yahoo! Sports and ESPN.

Hours after UC lost to Alabama in the College Football Playoff, Yahoo! Sports reported Denbrock is expected to join LSU's staff as offensive coordinator. Before coming to Cincinnati, Denbrock was at Notre Dame with Kelly in a variety of roles.

Under Denbrock, the Bearcats were ranked first in the American Athletic Conference and eighth nationally in scoring, leading the AAC and ranking No. 6 overall in yards per play. He was named a semifinalist for the Broyles Award, given to the nation's top assistant. Josh Gattis, offensive coordinator for the University of Michigan, won the award.

