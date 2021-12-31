Cincinnati's historic season ends in CFP semi

ARLINGTON, Texas — The University of Cincinnati's historic football season ended Friday after a 27-6 loss to Alabama in the College Football Playoff.

Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young and running back Brian Robinson led Alabama to a 17-3 lead at the half as the Bearcats struggled to keep up with the top-ranked Tide. While UC's defense was able to come up with big plays in the second half, the offense was unable to make some noise.

The loss is Cincinnati's first of the season after an undefeated campaign led by many fifth- and sixth-year seniors. Alabama will face the winner of No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 Georgia in the National Championship.

While the loss was a disappointing end to the season, the game marks the first time a Group of Five team competed in the playoff since its conception in 2014. Alabama has the most playoff appearances, wins and championships.

One bright spot for the Tri-State: La Salle grad Devonta Smith is moving onto the national championship. The freshman defensive back has been recognized for his special teams play in his first season with the Crimson Tide.

