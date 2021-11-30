Reports: Brian Kelly to become LSU's next head football coach

SOUTH BEND — Brian Kelly will be the next head football coach at Louisiana State University, according to reports from Yahoo! Sports and ESPN.

The former Cincinnati football coach has led the Fighting Irish for over a decade, leaving Bearcats before the 2010 Sugar Bowl. Kelly, 60, led Notre Dame to the 2013 BCS National Championship Game as well as two appearances in the College Football Playoff.

Notre Dame currently sits at No. 6 in the CFP rankings. The team recorded only one loss this season, as Kelly's former team defeated the Irish 24-13.

LSU announced it would part ways with Ed Orgeron in October after a sub-par start to the 2021 season. Orgeron's exit comes less than two years after the Tigers won a national championship with Bengals star Joe Burrow.

ESPN reported the LSU head coaching job has been connected to several coaches, including Lincoln Riley and Jimbo Fischer. The Massachussetts native coached at Central Michigan and Grand Valley State before coming to Cincinnati in 2006.

