Reports: 3 former Bearcats staffers follow Fickell to Wisconsin

CINCINNATI — The Luke Fickell fallout continues after three former Cincinnati assistants reportedly followed their former boss to Wisconsin.

Mike Tressel, Colin Hitscher and Mike Brown are all currently recruiting for Luke Fickell's new staff, ESPN's Pete Thamel said in a tweet.

Brown is a 3-year veteran with the Bearcats. According to the team's website, he was hired at UC in 2019 as a wide receivers coach and promoted to passing coordinator in 2022. He played three years in the NFL for the Jacksonville Jaguars before starting his coaching career in Michigan.

Hitscher has been with the Bearcats for five years. He most recently served as the safeties co-defensive coordinator for the 2022 season.

Tressel first started with the Bearcats in 2004 as a special teams coordinator. He left for Michigan State in 2006 where he stayed until 2021 when he was once again hired by UC as a defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, according to gobearcats.com.

None of the men have made any announcements on social media about the move.

Following Luke Fickell's announcement late last month to move to Wisconsin, multiple recruits withdrew their verbal commitments to the team including Ayden Greene, Jonas Duclona and Amare Snowden.

Monday December 5, the university announced that it replaced Fickell with Louisville's head coach Scott Satterfield.

Satterfield signed a six-year deal as head coach with the Bearcats.

Justin Williams, a staff writer for The Athletic covering the Bearcats, said UC bought out Satterfield's contract with the Cardinals for $3.5 million.

Satterfield flew under the radar as a candidate for UC's head coaching job. He was not mentioned in any of the rumors about who would take up the mantle after Luke Fickell announced his move to become Wisconsin's new head coach, creating the vacancy. There was a lot of buzz around Deion Sanders, who ultimately took the job at Colorado over the weekend. Brian Hartline at the Ohio State University was also mentioned, but tweeted that he was committed to the Buckeyes. A few other names were mentioned, including current UC staff, but ultimately, the school seems to have gone with the best available candidate with a pedigree of previous head coaching experience.

Satterfield's overall record at Louisville was 25-24 in four years. His team appeared in two bowls, and was ranked as high as No. 18 in the country. Before U of L, he coached 5 years at Appalachian State, going 47-16 and appearing in three bowl games. Overall, Satterfield has gone 4-1 in his bowl games.

