Coroner: No evidence of foul play in sudden death of UC freshman football player

CINCINNATI — There is no evidence of foul play in the sudden death of a UC freshman football player, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.

On April 22, the University of Cincinnati announced that Jeremiah Kelly had died unexpectedly.

The coroner's office said Kelly was found dead in a UC campus residence; after an autopsy, there was no evidence of injury or foul play, the coroner's office said.

"Mr. Kelly's cause of death is pending additional studies at this time," reads the update from the coroner's office.

Kelly was an early enrollee who practiced with the football team this spring semester. He graduated from Avon High School, where he helped lead the team to a 16-0 record and the school's first state championship.

"The Bearcats football family is heartbroken by the sudden loss of this outstanding young man," said football head coach Scott Satterfield in the release. "In the short time Jeremiah has spent with our team, he has made a real impact, both on the field and in our locker room."

Kelly earned first-team all-conference and all-district honors and was named SWC Lineman of the Year as a senior at Avon High School.

UC Director of Athletics John Cunningham said the school is praying for the Kelly family and doing everything possible to support them and the student-athletes during this difficult time.

Avon High School football mother Ashley Stephens has set up a GoFundMe for Jeremiah's family.