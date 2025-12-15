UC quarterback Brendan Sorsby intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal

CINCINNATI — University of Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal, sources confirmed to WCPO 9 Sports.

ESPN College Football Senior Writer Pete Thamel was the first to report that Sorsby informed UC of his intention to enter the portal.

Sorsby took to social media to confirm his intention.

He is reportedly waiting on his NFL Draft grade, and he will explore transferring once he receives feedback on the draft, according to ESPN.

Sorsby has thrown for 2,800 yards and 27 touchdowns for the Bearcats this season. He has rushed for 624 yards and nine touchdowns. He is completing his second season with the Bearcats.

UC plays Navy in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl on Jan. 2 in Memphis, Tenn. The game is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. on ESPN.

The NCAA transfer portal window officially opens Jan. 2 and concludes Jan. 16. That timeframe was adopted in October for all FBS and FCS players.