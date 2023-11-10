Watch Now
'The NCAA let me down': NCAA denies appeal for UC basketball transfer ruled ineligible to play this season

John Locher/AP
Utah Valley's Aziz Bandaogo (55) reacts after a play against UAB during overtime of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the NIT, Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Las Vegas.
Big 12 Media Day Basketball Wes Miller
Posted at 1:44 PM, Nov 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-10 14:19:19-05

CINCINNATI — The NCAA has denied an appeal for a UC basketball transfer who was deemed ineligible to play this season.

Aziz Bandaogo's appeal for immediate eligibility was denied Friday by the NCAA. Bandaogo played two seasons at Akron before spending last season at Utah Valley, where the 7-footer from Senegal averaged 11.5 points and 10.4 rebounds.

Jamille Reynolds, who transferred from UCF, also appealed for immediate eligibility after his waiver was denied in October. The NCAA has not ruled on his appeal yet.

Bandaogo released a statement on social media about the NCAA's denial saying the decision not only affects him but his family and teammates, as well.

Bandaogo explains in the statement how he transferred to UC to be close to his American family after he faced mental health challenges at Utah Valley. He said he chose UC also because they showed an important in mental health.

"When I chose Cincinnati, I counted on the NCAA to follow its own rules about transferring to the best school for my mental health. The NCAA let me down" Bandaogo wrote. "Without giving any reason, the NCAA is basically saying it knows better than I dot what is necessary for my mental health recovery. That is wrong and very hurtful."

Bandaogo called basketball his "joy and gift," saying the NCAA has put another obstacle in his way and he works to better his mental health.

UC Athletic Director John Cunningham and basketball coach Wes Miller also issued a statement calling the decision "deeply disappointing."

"The NCAA claims to promote mental health as a top priority, but the denial of eligibility for student-athletes who suffer from mental health conditions only harms the very student-athletes the organization supposedly protects," the duo said.

After Cincinnati won their season opener on Nov.. 6, Miller was visibly upset that Bandaogo and Reynolds' were not able to play.

READ MORE | From coffee dates to top recruits, why Wes Miller believes UC is ready for the Big 12

"It's bittersweet when you win and two kids that you think deserve to play are sitting in street clothes," Miller said.

Miller said he wanted someone to tell him who it was helping for them not to play.

"Those kids are struggling and it ain't right," Miller said. "I'm going to keep fighting for them."

The NCAA has strict guidelines when it comes to players transferring a second time, a top that has angered some coaches.

Both Bandaogo and Reynolds' cases seem to be similar to North Carolina wide receiver Devontez Walker. Walker was denied a waiver to play this season before the university, the NCAA and North Carolina's attorney general got involved. The NCAA reversed Walker's denial and provided immediate eligibility citing new information provided by the school.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said he was hoping to meet with the NCAA over Bandaogo's ineligibility. Yost even wrote a letter to the NCAA president detailing multiple reasons why Bandaogo should have been allowed to play based on current guidelines. He also called the NCAA's decision "unlawful."

"We're concerned about the anti-competitive nature of the NCAA," Yost said.

