Live blog: UC Bearcats kick of college football season against Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Cincinnati Bearcats are kicking off the 2022 season today against Arkansas.

Ranked No. 23 in the country, the Bearcats are in Fayetteville, Arkansas to face off with the No. 19 Razorbacks. UC is one of two American Athletic Conference teams ranked in the Top 25, with Houston voted right after the Bearcats at No. 24.

The Bearcats are coming off a historic season, and the program had a record number of players drafted to the NFL in 2022. With that major turnover, new players have been given the opportunity to make a big impact this season. There's been a battle to find the next Bearcats quarterback to fill Desmond Ridder's shoes. Redshirt sophomore Evan Prater — last year's backup — and senior Ben Bryant — Ridder's backup in 2019 and 2020 before transferring to Eastern Michigan and returning to UC — both have competed all preseason for the spot.

It was reported that Bryant will have the starting QB spot against Arkansas today.

Ben Bryant is reportedly getting the start for #Cincinnati. Leaving a huge question - how will Luke Fickell use Evan Prater this year (or today)? I don’t see Prater being a traditional backup. Too athletic, too versatile. — Marshall Kramsky (@marshallkramsky) September 3, 2022

The Bearcats kickoff against the Razorbacks at 3:30 p.m.

A Twitter List by WCPO