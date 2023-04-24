Former Covington Catholic star CJ Fredrick transferring to Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — He's coming home!

CJ Fredrick announced on social media Monday that he is transferring to the University of Cincinnati for his last year of NCAA eligibility.

"Excited for this next step in my journey! I’m all in! Go Bearcats," Fredrick tweeted.

Excited for this next step in my journey! I’m all in! Go Bearcats❤️🖤 pic.twitter.com/ZODS7U5iu0 — Cj Fredrick (@cj_fredrick) April 24, 2023

The 23-year-old most recently spent two seasons at Kentucky, where injuries hampered his experience. He missed the entire 2021-22 season after undergoing surgery for a hamstring injury. He then struggled with a hand injury and a cracked rib in 2022-23.

Before returning to the Tri-State, Fredrick played with former Wooden Award winner Luka Garza at Iowa, shooting 47.4% from 3 his redshirt sophomore year.

Fredrick was the 2018 Kentucky Gatorade Player of the Year and the Greater Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Basketball Hall of Fame Player of the Year after leading Covington Catholic to a state title his senior year.

He comes from an athletic family. His father played basketball at Rollins College, while his uncle played for Notre Dame. His aunt also played basketball at Xavier. Both of his grandfathers also played college football.

The 2023-24 season will be Cincinnati's inaugural season in the Big 12, where they'll face familiar foes Houston and UCF as well as Kansas, Kansas State, Texas and more.

