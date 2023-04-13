Former UC guard Jeremiah Davenport commits to play at Arkansas next season

CINCINNATI — Former University of Cincinnati guard Jeremiah Davenport announced Thursday he has verbally committed to play at the University of Arkansas for his final year of NCAA eligibility.

Davenport, a former Moeller High School star, entered the NCAA transfer portal last week with the intent to leave UC after four seasons. Davenport had a mix of emotions saying it was an honor to play for UC and his hometown.

Davenport plans to graduate from UC on April 29, according to Moeller basketball coach Carl Kremer.

"He had a great career at UC," Kremer said. "Jeremiah is thankful for Coach Brannen (former UC coach John Brannen) and Coach Miller (current head coach Wes Miller) and all they did for him and the special relationship he had with the fans."

Kremer said the Moeller basketball program is anticipating Davenport's next chapter in his college basketball career. Kremer said Davenport's playing style fits well with the Razorbacks (22-14 in the 2022-23 season).

"I'm really excited for JD," Kremer said. "I know Arkansas has an ascending program with a great coach. He's very excited."

Kremer said he spoke with a number of schools about Davenport since last week. Davenport also considered San Diego State and Mississippi State among other opportunities.

Davenport averaged 9.1 points and 4.2 rebounds this past season for the Bearcats. He played in all of UC's 36 games and started the first 15 contests.

On Feb. 15, Davenport became the 56th player in UC history to reach 1,000 career points during the Bearcats' game at East Carolina. He scored 19 points in UC's 75-71 loss to the Pirates.

In addition to college basketball success, Davenport was a key player on Moeller's 2018 Division I state championship team. Moeller posted a 55-4 record with Davenport playing varsity as a junior and senior, including a 27-3 record in 2017-18.