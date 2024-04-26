Former Cincinnati Bearcats football player dies at the age of 28

CINCINNATI — A man who played on the Cincinnati Bearcats football team from 2013 to 2017 has died at the age of 28, according to the University of Cincinnati.

The university announced former Cincinnati football team captain and NFL veteran Korey Cunningham has died.

From Montevallo, Alabama, Cunningham started his final two years with the Bearcats on the offensive line. He served as team captain and collected All-AAC Second Team accolades in 2017, the university said.

Gary Landers/AP Cincinnati's Ryan Leahy (73), Tyler Cogswell (18), and Korey Cunningham (71) celebrate a touchdown by Cogswell against Miami during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2015, in Cincinnati. Cincinnati won 34-23. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)

Cunningham also played in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl postseason all-star game.

After he graduated from UC in 2017 with a degree in health education with a concentration in exercise fitness, Cunningham was a seventh-round draft pick by the Arizona Cardinals in 2018.

In five seasons, he played for the Cardinals, New England Patriots and the New York Giants, taking the field for 31 games in the NFL.

"The Cincinnati Athletics Department and football family are heartbroken at the news of the passing of Korey Cunningham," reads a statement from Cincinnati Athletics and Bearcat Football. "Korey was a team captain with an incredible work ethic and an infectious personality. He will be sorely missed, and our thoughts are with his family, friends and teammates during this time."

Most recently, Cunningham played for the New York Giants, though the team released him in 2023.

A possible cause for Cunningham's death has not been released.