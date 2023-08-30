'Extremely proud of him': Ivan Pace Jr. earns a spot on Minnesota Vikings 53-man roster

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Former University of Cincinnati linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. continues to defy the odds in his football journey.

On Tuesday, the undrafted rookie — who had just one scholarship while at Colerain High School — earned a spot on the Minnesota Vikings' 53-man roster.

"God has a plan that no man can stop," Shellie Pace, Ivan's mother, told WCPO.com in a text message Tuesday night. "Ivan Junior's dreams have now become reality! We are extremely proud of him!"

Pace, the first unanimous All-American in the 135-year history of UC football, consistently impressed the Vikings' coaching staff this summer.

"Really in every facet of the game, how we're playing defense," Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters earlier this month in a video clip from the Minnesota Vikings. "The communication, pressure, no pressure - the way he has the athleticism to run sideline to sideline - maybe cancel some mistakes if we lose a gap here or there. He's showing to be able to get off blocks for a guy when I watched his tape in college - he was almost unblockable. Gold stars all the way around right now for Ivan."

The 2019 Colerain High School graduate joins former Lakota West star Jordan Hicks among four inside linebackers on the Minnesota roster.

The Vikings open this season against visiting Tampa Bay Sept. 10.

"(Pace) is such an incredible story," said Lakota West coach Tom Bolden, who coached Pace at Colerain. "Love him and his journey that he's on!"

Former Colerain head coach and defensive coordinator Shawn Cutright said he's very proud of Pace's tenacity, attitude and work ethic.

"No matter what happens in his life Ivan always finds motivation in every situation to improve his game," Cutright said. "Congratulations and we look forward to watching you on Sundays for years to come!"

Pace earned first team accolades last season at UC from all five NCAA-recognized All-America organizations. He was named a first team All-American by the Associated Press, Walter Camp Foundation, Football Writers Association of America and Sporting News.

A finalist for the Bednarik and Butkus awards, Pace completed the regular season by ranking as the nation's highest-graded linebacker per Pro Football Focus and was named the American Athletic Conference defensive player of the year.

He had 120 tackles to go along with 19.5 tackles for loss and nine sacks. He led a defense that ranked fifth nationally in yards per play allowed (4.52).

Pace played three seasons at Miami University before he announced in January 2022 that he would transfer to UC.

The Ohio Division I state defensive player of the year in 2018 helped to lead Colerain to the state final in Canton his senior season of high school.He was also the 2018 Southwest District Division I defensive player of the year.

Pace recorded 84 tackles, 6.5 sacks and four forced fumbles on defense for the Cardinals in 2018. He added 1,414 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns on offense.