Former Miami University linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. announces UC commitment

CINCINNATI — Former Miami University linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. announced Monday night he has committed to the University of Cincinnati football program.

The 2019 Colerain High School graduate is scheduled to join his younger brother, linebacker Deshawn Pace, in the UC program. Ivan Pace Jr. had been in the NCAA transfer portal since late December.

UC is not permitted to comment or confirm any student-athlete's commitment until they sign or enroll in class. Lakota West football coach Tom Bolden, a former longtime Colerain coach, confirmed to WCPO Pace committed to UC.

Pace was named a Pro Football Focus Third-Team All-America selection in 2021 as a junior at Miami University. He was also named the PFF's Mid-American Conference defensive player of the year and earned first team All-MAC honors.

The 21-year-old had a team-leading 125 tackles (60 solo) with 13 tackles for loss and four sacks for the RedHawks (7-6) this season. He had an interception and a forced fumble. Pace had a team-high nine tackles for Miami in a 27-14 win over North Texas in the Frisco Football Classic Dec. 23.

Pace announced on Twitter Dec. 24 he entered the NCAA transfer portal. He received scholarship offers from Louisiana State University, Kansas State, UC, Missouri, Miami (Fla.) and Arkansas.

The transfer earned the spotlight in his three seasons at Miami University.

Pace started all three games for the RedHawks during a shortened 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic and finished the season with 26 tackles and two pass breakups. In 2019, Pace played in 13 games and led the team with seven sacks. He tied a single-game NCAA record with six sacks in a 20-17 win over Akron at Yager Stadium in November 2019.

The Ohio Division I state defensive player of the year in 2018 helped to lead Colerain to the state final in Canton his senior season of high school. He was also the 2018 Southwest District Division I defensive player of the year.

Pace recorded 84 tackles, 6.5 sacks and four forced fumbles on defense for the Cardinals in 2018. He added 1,414 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns on offense.

