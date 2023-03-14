Cincinnati men's basketball to host Virginia Tech in first round of NIT; Tickets on sale now

CINCINNATI — The University of Cincinnati men's basketball team will host Virginia Tech in the first round of the National Invitation Tournament Wednesday night.

Cincinnati lost to Houston — a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament — in the American Athletic Conference tournament, ending their bid for a spot in the Big Dance. But that doesn't mean they are finished playing.

The Bearcats (21-12) earned a No. 4 seed in the NIT, facing off against the Virginia Tech Hokies (19-14) at Fifth Third Arena Wednesday at 9 p.m. The game airs on ESPN 2.

UC and VT were both members of the Metro Conference for more than a decade and have played 30 times, with the Hokies leading the all-time series 18-12.

Wednesday's winner will then play the winner of No. 1 seed Rutgers vs. Hofstra. The NIT semifinals and championship will be held at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. To see the entire bracket, click here.

Tickets for UC's first-round game are on sale now. General admission is $18 (or $10 for UC students). To purchase, click here.

This is UC's 11th NIT appearance and its first since 2010. The Bearcats' last NCAA Tournament appearance was in 2019.

Wes Miller and company will be joining the Big 12 — a Power 5 conference with seven teams in this year's NCAA Tournament — next season alongside Houston, UCF and BYU.

